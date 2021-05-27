New Cost Study Available for Organic Alfalfa Hay

For centuries, humans have grown food and fiber crops without any chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Farmers learned to rotate crops and regenerate the soil with microbes. Mankind had no choice but to grow everything this way. It is only in the last 100 years that industrial agriculture has gained the upper hand. And now, judging by the growing lack of access to food security, the impact of Big Ag on the environment, the erosion of the topsoil of farmland and the staggering amount of food waste each year, some thing has gone terribly wrong in the name of progress.