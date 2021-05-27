New Cost Study Available for Organic Alfalfa Hay
A new cost study tool has been released looking at the costs and returns of organic alfalfa production in California. With about 900 million pounds of organic milk produced in 2019, organic alfalfa hay is a critical source of forage for California dairy farms. The study looks at the economics of using flood irrigation in the production of organic alfalfa in the Sacramento Valley, north and south San Joaquin Valley, and the Intermountain Region.agnetwest.com