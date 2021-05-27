Cancel
New Cost Study Available for Organic Alfalfa Hay

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cost study tool has been released looking at the costs and returns of organic alfalfa production in California. With about 900 million pounds of organic milk produced in 2019, organic alfalfa hay is a critical source of forage for California dairy farms. The study looks at the economics of using flood irrigation in the production of organic alfalfa in the Sacramento Valley, north and south San Joaquin Valley, and the Intermountain Region.

#Alfalfa#Organic Milk#Irrigation#Uc Cooperative Extension
Dairy milk has been a part of the human diet for thousands of years. Demand skyrocketed in the early 1900s when pasteurization allowed for extended shelf life as well as a much safer product. Although plant-based “milks” have a long history in many cultures around the world, there weren’t many widely available plant-based commercial milk alternative products until the 1970s and ’80s, when soy milk alternatives became increasingly popular. Now plant-based alternatives are one of the most rapidly growing segments in the food industry. With increased demand, there is increased innovation, and that innovation in the non-dairy milk alternative industry has led to a lot of exciting new products throughout the last several years.