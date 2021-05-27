Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat slated in Claremore
CLAREMORE — The Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat at Shepherd’s Cross combines all the single-day workshops into one super-fiber weekend, June 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Area residents can register for three days of learning how to process any kind of fiber; Shepherd’s Cross teaches with wool. Lessons will include washing, dying, wet felting, carding, picking, spindling, spinning, needle felting and weaving. The class has a minimum of two and a maximum of 20 participants, so early enrollment is encouraged. The classes go a step farther; they teach some history of fiber arts and practical technology. Retreats are augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum and with a collection of fiber arts from around the world.www.tahlequahdailypress.com