Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat slated in Claremore

Jack Kissee Ford, Melton Sales and Suburban Chevrolet are filling the trucks for the troops. During the pandemic Blue Star Mothers Ok 20 has not been able to do fundraising. We still have sons and daughters and family deployed and we send boxes every month. We need your help to keep sending boxes to our deployed troops. Take your donations to your favorite dealership the month of May. We just celebrated Mother’s Day so for moms who have children serving our country we appreciate your donations. We need food items and thank you all for our freedom and serving our country. Our address is P O Box 14, Claremore 74018. The phone number is 918-343-2675.