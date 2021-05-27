Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremore, OK

Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat slated in Claremore

Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

CLAREMORE — The Fiber Fest Weekend Retreat at Shepherd’s Cross combines all the single-day workshops into one super-fiber weekend, June 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Area residents can register for three days of learning how to process any kind of fiber; Shepherd’s Cross teaches with wool. Lessons will include washing, dying, wet felting, carding, picking, spindling, spinning, needle felting and weaving. The class has a minimum of two and a maximum of 20 participants, so early enrollment is encouraged. The classes go a step farther; they teach some history of fiber arts and practical technology. Retreats are augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum and with a collection of fiber arts from around the world.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremore, OK
Society
City
Claremore, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Arts#Retreats#The Retreat#Shepherd S Cross#Animal Welfare Approved#Shepherd S Shop#Open Tuesday#Farm#Wet Felting#Oklahoma Company#Collection#Hands On Learning Tools#Wool#Beverages#Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Claremore, OKmoreclaremore.com

Register Today for Will’s Wild West Kids Camp in Claremore!

After months of being confined to limited spaces, staring at screens and wondering what to do next, Will’s Wild West Kids Camp at Will Rogers Memorial Museum offers not only unique experiences but a breath of fresh air on the hillside along Will Rogers Boulevard. Three days of activities, June...
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Fill the truck fundraiser begins

Jack Kissee Ford, Melton Sales and Suburban Chevrolet are filling the trucks for the troops. During the pandemic Blue Star Mothers Ok 20 has not been able to do fundraising. We still have sons and daughters and family deployed and we send boxes every month. We need your help to keep sending boxes to our deployed troops. Take your donations to your favorite dealership the month of May. We just celebrated Mother’s Day so for moms who have children serving our country we appreciate your donations. We need food items and thank you all for our freedom and serving our country. Our address is P O Box 14, Claremore 74018. The phone number is 918-343-2675.
Claremore, OKNews On 6

Dave's RV In Claremore Holding Pet Food Drive, Adoption Event

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Dave's Claremore RV is teaming up with three local animal shelters to raise as much food as possible. Anyone who donates a 30-pound bag or bigger of pet food will receive either $500 off an RV or 15% off of parts. Donations can be dropped off anytime during business hours through the rest of the month.
Centralia, OKPosted by
Centralia Voice

Events on the Centralia calendar

1. Chew on This: How Safety Software has Improved NE Oklahoma Organizations; 2. HOPE Fit Kids Day Camp with BMX; 3. Profitable Grazing & Low Stress Livestock Handling; 4. Girls Night Out The Show at The Copper Penny Bar (Ketchum, OK); 5. Spring & Summer Field Trips or Road Trips to the Farm;
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Claremore MOH plants moon tree

In 1971, Claremore native Stuart “Stu” Roosa traveled to the moon on the Apollo 14. He took with him hundreds of seeds from loblolly pine, sycamore, sweetgum, redwood, and Douglas fir trees. This was a joint project with NASA and the U.S. Forest Service, who wanted to see whether space travel would affect the seeds. These seeds spent ten days in space, landing on the moon and then returning safely to Earth with the astronauts.
Rogers County, OKClaremore Progress

Library offers garden advice

If April showers do bring May flowers, then it’s the perfect Spring for all growing things! Have you started your gardens yet? The Will Rogers library has all the ideas and advice you’ll need for inspiration or targeting garden troubles. Whether your interest is growing a small kitchen garden, gardening...
Claremore, OKmoreclaremore.com

City of Claremore to Host Youth Day Camps

The City of Claremore will once again be holding youth summer day camps during the months of June and July. In the past, they’ve offered everything from archery to cooking to acting and jewelry making, as well as science and more!. We will be posting a full list of camps,...
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Gun Museum hosts blood drive

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum this Thursday, May 13th from 1 to 6 pm. Due to COVID precautions all donations are reserved. To reserve your appointment time to give blood go to: RedCrossBlood.org and then enter: jmdavisarms.
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Second-grader hosts food drive

An Oologah second-grader — who has competed in two national pageants and three state pageants — is hosting a food drive in Claremore. Eight-year-old Alli Miller is hosting a food drive from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Reasor’s, 1000 W. Will Rogers Blvd. Alli has been participating in pageants for two...
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Claremore hosts the 75th Annual Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo

The Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo returns to Claremore over Memorial Day weekend. In celebration of its 75th year, rodeo celebrations begin early with a community golf tournament and food truck event, followed by the premier event, which is also the five-time recipient of the PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year.
Claremore, OKrsu.edu

RSU’s Stratton Taylor Library Debuts Creative Showcase

Rogers State University Stratton Taylor Library displayed a unique variety of showcase exhibits from students, faculty, and staff. The inaugural creative showcase featured music, art, poetry, handcrafted artwork and more from diverse backgrounds and influences. Twenty-three submissions were on display from April 23-May 7. “Our hope is that those who...
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Uniquely Yours celebrates 30 years

Uniquely Yours is celebrating 30 years in Claremore! Originally opened in 1991 in the Art Craft Corner (home of today’s RCI Insurance) by Sandy and Jim Boles. Gina Pendergraft is the owner of Uniquely Yours, now located at 411 N. Owalla. Back in 1990, Tony Campbell of Claremore was captured...
Claremore, OKnews9.com

Claremore Business Collecting Donations For Area Animal Shelters

Starting Monday, a Claremore business is doing something good for area animal shelters. From May 10 until May 15, Dave’s RV will be collecting dog and cat food. Donations will go to the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Skiatook Paws & Claws and Zoi’s Animal Rescue. Anyone who donates a 30-pound...
Claremore, OKTulsa World

Celebration: Maddan-Bates

On April 28th, 2021 at 12:03 a.m., Azalee Maddan and Caleb Bates welcomed Parker Roylee Maddan-Bates into the world. He was born at Hillcrest in Claremore, OK, weighing seven pounds and measuring 20 inches long. Proud grandparents are Catherine and Michael Maddan and Sally and the late Larry Bates.
Rogers County, OKClaremore Progress

P.O.T.L.U.C.K. hosts Stacy Leeds

The Cherokee Nation affiliated P.O.T.L.U.C.K. society (People Out to Learn Using Care and Kindness) is hosting Stacy Leeds as a guest speaker at the Tuesday, May 11 meeting in the Rogers County Building at 6 p.m. POTLUCK membership is open to anyone with any American Indian tribe heritage and to...
Claremore, OKmoreclaremore.com

Memorial Holds Family Day at the Museum

Join the Will Rogers Memorial Museum for Family Day at the Museum on Saturday, May 15, as we take a step back in time to explore the Victorian era of Will’s life! Come out and enjoy a demonstration of a high wheel bicycle with Bob Allen from the Bike-About Bicycles shop in Claremore. High-wheel bicycles were popular in the late 1800s, which featured a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel.