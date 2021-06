GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages.