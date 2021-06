Several Republicans in the state House of Representatives are backing legislation to prohibit the teaching of “critical race theory” in Pennsylvania schools. House Bill 1532 would enact the “Teaching Racial and Universal Equality Act” to include in state law that no Pennsylvania school district, public postsecondary institution, or state or local government entity shall teach that any race or sex is superior to another, that any individual based on their race or sex is inherently racist or sexist, or that any individual should receive favorable treatment or be discriminated against based on their race or sex.