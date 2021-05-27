Ashland Poetry Press publishes Mills's lyrical meditation on slavery in the North

ASHLAND Although nearly always thought of as the nickname for New York City’s financial district, Wall Street started out as just that – a wall. And it was built largely with early 17th-century slave labor, stretching from river to river and thought by Dutch settlers to be a good way to keep out not only the natives, but the English as well. Within just decades, though, Wall Street was the site of the first slave market in what by now had become the growing city of New York.