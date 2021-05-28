Flight Attendant Gets Punched by Passenger in Shocking Viral Video

A passenger is to be fined $10,500 after blowing his nose and coughing into a blanket on a flight in the US.The unnamed man also repeatedly ignored cabin crew’s instructions to wear a mask, reports AP.The incident occurred on a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California in December, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).A zero-tolerance stance towards rule breakers on flights has been adopted by the FAA this year, with the approach recently extended until 13 September.It means that unruly travellers no longer have to be given a warning; the FAA can move straight to...