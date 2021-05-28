Cancel
Violent Crimes

Flight Attendant Gets Punched by Passenger in Shocking Viral Video

By Daniel S. Levine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shocking viral video from Sunday shows a woman punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, who lost two teeth and suffered other facial injuries. The 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with felony battery for striking the attendant who asked her to remain seated with her seatbelt fastened after the plane landed at San Diego International Airport. The airline's flight attendant union said this is part of a growing trend of violence against carrier employees.

Public SafetyNews On 6

Flight Attendant's Bloody Assault By Passenger Part Of Disturbing Trend

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant who lost two teeth after she was physically assaulted by a passenger on Sunday is among the more egregious examples of an unsettling increase in unruly and dangerous behavior on the part of air travelers. There were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest flights between...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

$52,000 fine proposed for Delta Air Lines passenger who struck flight attendant

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Aviation Administration proposed hefty fines, ranging from $9,000 to $52,500, for four airline passengers who interfered with, and in one incident assaulted, flight attendants between December and February. The heftiest proposed fine, of $52,500, will be levied on a Delta Air Lines passenger who was traveling...
LifestylePosted by
MassLive.com

American, Southwest suspend serving alcohol after attacks on flight attendants, thousands of unruly passengers

Two airlines said they’re delaying alcohol service on flights following numerous attacks on flight attendants and thousands of reports of unruly passengers, which officials described as an “unprecedented number” and “an intolerable level” of misconduct incidents. American Airlines halted alcohol sales in the main cabins of its flights in late...
Public Safetycheddar.com

Flight Attendants Dealing With Increased Violence From Passengers Over Mask Mandates

With more Americans catching flights as COVID-19 restrictions ease, violence against flight attendants has also been on the rise — much of it attributed to mask mandates. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, joined Cheddar to discuss how employees are dealing with the uptick in unruly passengers' violent outbursts from being forced to comply with safety rules, even though masks are mandated by the government.
LifestyleLifehacker

How to Get a Flight Attendant to Like You

All signs indicate Americans are ready to get back into their regular vacation routines this summer, and airlines are doing what they can to lure customers back into the air. Airline staff, pilots, and flight attendants traveled a difficult road over the past 15 months, from figuring out how to operate with limited answers during the early days of the pandemic, to dealing with anti-maskers, to trying to stay safe themselves.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Passenger fined $10,500 after blowing his nose into a blanket on flight

A passenger is to be fined $10,500 after blowing his nose and coughing into a blanket on a flight in the US.The unnamed man also repeatedly ignored cabin crew’s instructions to wear a mask, reports AP.The incident occurred on a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California in December, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).A zero-tolerance stance towards rule breakers on flights has been adopted by the FAA this year, with the approach recently extended until 13 September.It means that unruly travellers no longer have to be given a warning; the FAA can move straight to...
LifestyleThe Takeout

American and Southwest pull in-flight booze, citing passenger churlishness

A few weeks ago, we reported on United Airlines’ new in-flight drink menu, which includes White Claw spiked seltzer so you can fly the really friendly skies. But now, airlines appear to be experiencing a bit of boozy turbulence, leading some major carriers to discontinue alcohol service until further notice. Food & Wine reports that, as a result of “passengers behaving badly,” both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have decided not to resume alcoholic beverage service during flights.
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

New video shows how attack on plane from Sacramento unfolded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New video and descriptions from witnesses are shedding light on what led up to aSouthwest Airlines passenger physically attacking a flight attendant on a plane that departed from Sacramento. The attack landed the passenger in jail and left the flight attendant with two missing teeth. Passenger Michelle...
DrinksPosted by
Black Enterprise

American Airlines and Southwest Postpone Alcohol Sales Due to Increase in Unruly Passengers

Amid an uptick in unruly passengers mid-flight, both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have decided to discontinue the sale of alcoholic beverages in the main cabin. On Saturday, American Airlines joined Southwest in suspending alcohol service on flights following a recent attack of a Southwest flight attendant who was left bloodied and injured, CNN Business reports.