Flight Attendant Gets Punched by Passenger in Shocking Viral Video
A shocking viral video from Sunday shows a woman punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, who lost two teeth and suffered other facial injuries. The 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with felony battery for striking the attendant who asked her to remain seated with her seatbelt fastened after the plane landed at San Diego International Airport. The airline's flight attendant union said this is part of a growing trend of violence against carrier employees.popculture.com