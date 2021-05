Air Purifier Review – EnviroKlenz Air System Plus. If you are looking for an overbuilt air cleaner for your home or office you’ve come to the right place! We have a review for you today on the EnvrioKlenz Air System Plus. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnvrioKlenz. Timilon has worked with the U.S. military for over two decades handling the neutralization of toxic and noxious chemicals and odors. Air quality is a big deal and this company specializes in keeping people safe from chemical warfare and toxic industrial chemicals. EnvrioKlenz was spun off to create mobile air purifies for consumers. So, let’s take a look and see what they exactly came up with!