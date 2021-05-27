Bill banning hair discrimination in schools passes Illinois House, heads back to Senate
A bill that would prohibit schools from creating rules to limit hairstyles historically tied to a race or ethnicity passed the Illinois House on Thursday. Senate Bill 817 passed with bipartisan support in an 89-22 vote. The bill, lead by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, prohibits public and private schools from creating rules that would ban students from wearing hairstyles typical to their culture.