Montana man driving erratically on I-15 arrested after police find 8 pounds of meth

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — A Montana man pulled over for nearly hitting a police cruiser was allegedly found in possession of more than eight pounds of methamphetamine. A Chubbuck Police officer was traveling from Bannock County Jail back to Chubbuck on Interstate 15 around 8 p.m. Saturday. While traveling he noticed a blue Ford SUV driving erratically, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The SUV nearly struck the police cruiser in the back before “swiftly” changing lanes to avoid the collision.

www.eastidahonews.com
#Driving#Methamphetamine#Bannock County Jail
