Montana man driving erratically on I-15 arrested after police find 8 pounds of meth

POCATELLO — A Montana man pulled over for nearly hitting a police cruiser was allegedly found in possession of more than eight pounds of methamphetamine. A Chubbuck Police officer was traveling from Bannock County Jail back to Chubbuck on Interstate 15 around 8 p.m. Saturday. While traveling he noticed a blue Ford SUV driving erratically, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The SUV nearly struck the police cruiser in the back before “swiftly” changing lanes to avoid the collision.