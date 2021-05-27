newsbreak-logo
Economy

The Death Of The Dollar?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe system is threatened from within and from without. I’ve written before about the warnings of some of the biggest names in Wall Street in regards to American society and the global economy. Now, another legendary investor is warning that the American-led system is facing an existential crisis. One which...

Bitcoin
Economy
Politics
actionforex.com

Will Canada GDP Lift Canadian Dollar?

The Canadian dollar is almost unchanged at the start of the week. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2064, down 0.06% on the day. US markets are closed for Memorial Day and there are no US events, so we can expect a quiet day for the pair. Canada will release the Raw Material Price Index for April (12:30 GMT), which posted a strong gain of 2.3% in the previous release.
actionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
cityindex.co.uk

USD explained: A guide to the US dollar

The US dollar is the national currency and legal tender of the United States, the largest economy in the world. It is also regarded as the world’s reserve currency, meaning it is held in large quantities by international central banks. Additionally, USD is used as official currency by a range of other sovereign nations worldwide, for example Ecuador and Zimbabwe.
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars hold steady as dollar languishes

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly higher against the greenback on Tuesday, with the dollar softer following weaker-than-expected data and as Federal Reserve officials allayed fears of policy tightening. The Aussie was 0.05% higher at $0.7758, after touching a low of $0.7706 overnight,...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Breaks Below 90

If you’ve been following my recent research posts, you already know my research team and I are expecting some very big volatility and trends in the US and global markets over the next 12 to 48 months. The US Dollar Index fell below a critical support level above 90 recently....
The Hill

The dollar will remain king

Several years ago, at a meeting at the Peterson Institute for International Economics with economists who were beating up on the U.S. dollar’s poor underlying fundamentals, Paul Volcker raised a pertinent point. For the dollar to depreciate, it has to depreciate against another currency. He then raised a rhetorical question. Bad as the dollar’s economic fundamentals might be, which major currency had better fundamentals than did the dollar?
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Selloff Resumes

Benign US data eased inflation nerves overnight, lifting risk sentiment and pushing US yields lower. That was enough to spur a sell-off in the US dollar as investors moved positioning once again, out of haven greenbacks. The dollar index fell by 0.47% to 89.75, where it remains in Asia. Despite the volatility of the week, the dollar index has traded in a choppy 89.70 to 90.20 range, with plenty of whip-sawing for anyone looking for it. A close below 89.70 for the week will signal the US dollar sell-off will resume next week.
FXStreet.com

Dollar rises on hawkish Fed minutes

The greenback erased intra-day losses made in Asia and Europe and rallied in New York after the release of hawkish FOMC minutes as a number of Fed officials said it would be appropriate to discuss tightening of monetary policy if economy continues to make rapid progress. Reuters reported a "number"...
atlantanews.net

Gold up on weak U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for June delivery rose 29.5 U.S. dollars, or 1.6 percent, to close at 1,867.6 dollars per ounce. Downbeat data also...
actionforex.com

An Unfolding Battle For The Dollar

The markets are now seeing renewed pressure on the US currency and an increase in demand for risky assets due to soft comments from the Fed. Richard Clarida reminded us that the FOMC would warn us before considering winding down its asset purchase programme for the central bank balance sheet. Rafael Bostic pointed out that “it is not the time” to think about policy changes. Both agree that the labour market is unstable, and therefore, the pressure on prices is temporary.
actionforex.com

The Dollar Is Coming Under Further Pressure

Trading for the week took a slow, hesitant start, calming after last week’s hefty inflation-driven gyrations. Equities weren’t able to build on Friday’s rebound. Investors still pondered the meaning of recent sharp rise in inflation (expectations). Should it be considered a sign of a protracted rebound or will side-effects gradually create more uncertainly both on the path of the recovery and on central bankers’ reaction function? US data (New York Fed survey and NAHB housing index) confirmed the recovery narrative but with little impact. Fed comments illustrated the established positions within the FOMC with vice-chair Clarida defending a high degree of Fed accommodation, including the current pace of bond buying. Fed Kaplan repeated its more hawkish assessment, including risks to financial stability. Tomorrow’s Minutes of the April Fed meeting might bring some insights on the balance within the FOMC. However, for now, Kaplan’s assessment only represents a minority view. At the end of the day, global markets showed a diffuse picture. (US) equities lost modest ground (Dow -0.16%, Nasdaq -0.38%). US yields recouped an early dip with yields rising 2/2.5 bp+ for maturities between 5y to 30y. The rise was again mainly driven by inflation expectations (10-y break even at 2.56%). The move coincided with a bottoming in commodities after last week’s correction. Brent oil is again nearing the $70p/b level. The rise in German yields was modest (up 1.4 bp). Still, the 10-y yield extended is a journey beyond the key -0.14/-0.15% range top. Intra-EMU spreads continued their gradual widening trend with the Italian 10-y yield rising north of 1.10%. Tentative USD ‘resilience’ early in the session didn’t last. EUR/USD closed at 1.2153. The USD DXY index is still attracted toward the 90.00 support (close 90.18). An early attempt of EUR/GBP to hold north of the 0.86 marks failed. The reopening narrative apparently still supports sterling. Soft comments from BoE’s Vlieghe were no obstacle for the UK currency (EUR/GBP close at 0.8595).
Reuters

Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in...
realclearmarkets.com

Stanley Druckenmiller: Current Fed Policy Is Totally Inappropriate

Stanley Druckenmiller, CEO of Duquesne Family Office, and Christian Broda, managing director at Duquesne, argued in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that the Fed shouldn’t be in emergency mode after the emergency has passed. They warn that the distortion of long-term interest rates is risky for the economy and for the Fed itself. Druckenmiller and Broda also say there are political pressures in the not-too-distant future that require the Fed to stop enabling fiscal and market excesses now. Druckenmiller joined “Squawk Box” on Tuesday to discuss.
outsiderclub.com

Cut the Fed Some Slack

In an article published on Monday in the Wall Street Journal, influential fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller criticized the Federal Reserve's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic saying the central bank is too accommodating considering the fast recovery. Druckenmiller writes:. With COVID uncertainty receding fast, and several quarters deep into the...
CoinDesk

What Stanley Druckenmiller’s Inflation Warning Means for Crypto

Hedge fund and forex titan Stanley Druckenmiller believes current Federal Reserve policy and U.S. deficit spending are setting the U.S. dollar on a path to collapse. This morning he told CNBC’s Joe Kernen that it’s “more likely than not” the U.S. dollar will lose its status as the global reserve currency within 15 years. Druckenmiller’s comments were focused on the Fed’s commitment to low interest rates and U.S. debt bond buybacks, moves that ultimately support U.S. deficit spending on coronavirus pandemic relief.
NBC Philadelphia

Stanley Druckenmiller Says the Fed Is Endangering the Dollar's Global Reserve Status

Fed policies could end up threatening the long-term health of the U.S. dollar, investing magnate Stanley Druckenmiller told CNBC. "I can't find any period in history where monetary and fiscal policy were this out of step with the economic circumstances, not one," the chair and CEO of Duquesne Family Office said.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

The US Economy Is Gaining Post-Covid Momentum

The post covid period was expected to be very tough on every single country, however, it appeared that there are some of them with better economic conditions after the global financial crisis. At the time of writing this article, the US Federal Reserve has announced that the economy is recovering at a high speed due to the growing confidence among consumers. The acceleration of economic activities was due to the fact that the vaccination process is going at a high speed and also, a lot of people are going back to their works.
FXStreet.com

The erosion of the dollar continues...

Currencies are sloth-like in their moves VS the dollar. Good Day… And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Thank you, thank you, thank you (in my best Gomer Pyle voice) for all the get well wishes sent to me this week… I didn’t mean to scare anyone with a Sunday Pfennig, just wanted to get the word out about no Monday Pfennig while I was still awake… I did lose about 2 bags of blood, which has made me very tired, and weak for a few days… I’m hoping today is better… A rectus hematoma is what I have, and now they tell me it could take months before the blood disperses and the swelling in my side goes down… I’ve taken to wearing Hawaiian shirts because they fit real loose, and I can hide the big bump on my side! What the heck is going on with my beloved Cardinals? Errors on top of errors last night, was not what the pitcher needed but received! A day game today on the south side of Chicago… I’m greeted this morning by Alan Parsons Project, with their song, that I imagine a lot of you would be singing out loud to me if you could: I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You…