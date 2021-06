Special Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Platte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Basehor, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bonner Springs, Parkville, Edwardsville, Riverside, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Northmoor, Houston Lake, Wolcott, Pomeroy, Muncie, Beverly Hills, Maywood and Piper. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 29 between mile markers 3 and 5. Interstate 635 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 11 and 20. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 223 and 226.