421 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 421 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 421 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 457,482.

Thursday's positivity rate was 2.51%, slightly higher than Wednesday's report of 2.40%

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,748.

As of Thursday, 2,020,760 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.