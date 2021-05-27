Cancel
Kentucky State

421 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 7 days ago
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 421 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 421 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 457,482.

Thursday's positivity rate was 2.51%, slightly higher than Wednesday's report of 2.40%

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,748.

As of Thursday, 2,020,760 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

