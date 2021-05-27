Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyandotte County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Wyandotte by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wyandotte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Basehor, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bonner Springs, Parkville, Edwardsville, Riverside, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Northmoor, Houston Lake, Wolcott, Pomeroy, Muncie, Beverly Hills, Maywood and Piper. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 29 between mile markers 3 and 5. Interstate 635 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 11 and 20. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 223 and 226.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Basehor, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Bonner Springs, KS
City
Edwardsville, KS
County
Wyandotte County, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Houston Weather#Weather Houston#East Lake#Weather Radar#Storm#Interstate 70#Kansas Turnpike#Wyandotte#Houston Lake#Winds#Kansas City Kansas#Riverside#Doppler Radar#Muncie#Severity#Beverly Hills#Parkville#Pomeroy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Johnson KS County in east central Kansas East Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas West Central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations across the warned area including near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 6...and between mile markers 56 and 61...and near mile marker 63...and between mile markers 79 and 83. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 421 and 422. Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN AND PLATTE COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Platte City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis, Edgerton and Dearborn. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Wyandotte County, KSwyandottedaily.com

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wyandotte County from 11:35 p.m. Saturday through midnight. The National Weather Service advised residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. At 11:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Leavenworth , moving east at 55...
Environmentwyandottedaily.com

Weather: Storms possible late tonight and Saturday

Storms are in the forecast for late tonight into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Another round of storms is possible Saturday evening into Sunday, the weather service said. A few storms have the potential to be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main...