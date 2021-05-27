Cancel
Douglas County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 407 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sparta to 15 miles southwest of Ava to 7 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ava... Goodhope Rome... Squires HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHERN TANEY COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Taneyville, or 14 miles southwest of Ava, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Taneycomo... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Highlandville... Rockaway Beach Taneyville... Spokane Oldfield... Brownbranch Elkhead... Chestnutridge Bruner... Keltner Christian Center... Garrison Chadwick... Bradleyville Goodhope... Walnut Shade HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OZARK...DOUGLAS SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHEASTERN TANEY AND NORTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sparta, or 10 miles southeast of Ozark, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Lake Taneycomo Ava... Forsyth Willow Springs... Merriam Woods Sparta... Kissee Mills Rockaway Beach... Pomona Taneyville... Wasola Oldfield... Brixey Brushyknob... Elkhead Thornfield... Rome Vanzant... Squires
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.