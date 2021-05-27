Cancel
Osage County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Dewey... Barnsdall Copan... Wynona Ochelata... Okesa Osage Hills State Park... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Sunset Lake... Bigheart Hulah... Tallant Nelagoney... Wah Sha She State Park Pershing FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Nowata County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dewey, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Copan Delaware... Talala Watova