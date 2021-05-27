Prince Charles ‘Breaks Down’ After Latest Jab From Prince Harry?

Is Prince Charles reeling after what Prince Harry said? One report says the heir to the throne is breaking down over his son’s words. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Woman’s Day, Prince Harry and Prince Charles have been on thin ice ever since Prince Harry decided to move to America. A source says Prince Charles has gone to “huge lengths” to bridge the gap between them, but Prince Harry’s demands were too ridiculous. His most recent interview with Dax Shepard has burnt that bridge for good.