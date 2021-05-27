Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata .An upper level trough of low pressure across west Texas will continue to bring abundant moisture across portions of deep south Texas tonight into Friday while a frontal boundary remains stationary across south Texas. This will provide the potential for heavy rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley and northern ranchlands tonight through early Saturday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Rainfall from the past week has provided saturated soils across most portions of deep south Texas. Periods of heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight through early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can be expected tonight through Friday night with isolated amounts up to 5 inches. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas will experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.