Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 407 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sparta to 15 miles southwest of Ava to 7 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ava... Goodhope Rome... Squires HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov