Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.