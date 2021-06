Tokyo-based artist Mayumi Yamase is bringing her brushes to Beaverton to make her mark on a handful of Flyleather-constructed kicks — and she’s most certainly made her mark. Her work, which delves into both 2D and 3D mediums, lends perfectly to the Air Force 1 and Nike Blazer Low bestowed upon her by the Swoosh. Now, after both being previewed by the brand earlier in the week — and ahead of their release on May 19th — official imagery for the collection has arrived. Here we focus on the collection’s Blazer Low, whose all-white base provides a perfect blank canvas to create.