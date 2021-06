WRSI’s Badfish giveaway is an online contest that will occur from Wednesday, May 12, 2021 until Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at 11:59 PM in which one person will win a “pod pass” good for admission for up to five people in one car to the Badfish concert at Northlands in Swanzey, NH on June 5th 2021. This prize has a retail value of $169. Contestants may enter the contest online at wrsi.com by completely filling out the entry form on the contest page. Contestants may only enter once.