Brookfield, WI

Get your filters ready: A museum of selfie photo ops is coming to Brookfield

By Matt Mueller Photography: Instagram/Selfie WRLD
On Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee Public Market: There's a new selfie destination coming to take over Brew City. As first reported by JSOnline, the selfie museum brand Selfie WRLD (because vowels are for olds) will invade your Instagram feeds and social media timelines with its new Brookfield location, 16700 W. Blue Mound Rd., No. 400, opening Saturday, June 12.

