Jackson, MI

Corridor Authority aiming to bring improvements to Jackson's South Side

By Joe Gebhardt
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIcKt_0aDs5rGP00

To promote the redevelopment of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors a group of nine people appointed by City Council is part of the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority.

Some items on their agenda include adding more commercial businesses, mixed-use developments, housing, landscaping, infrastructure and pedestrian access.

Ward 1 City Councilmember Arlene Robinson who is also part of the MLK board is ready to get to work.

“It’s important for our residents to know that this improvement authority does not mean a tax increase for them. It’s simply taking a portion of tax funds and reinvesting it in our neighborhood,” Robinson said.

City of Jackson

The main goal of this is to improve the overall neighborhood between S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Downtown Jackson to the city limits at W. South Street and Prospect Street in its entirety from Fourth Street to S. Cooper Street. Commercial properties along the MLK equality trail which is heavily traveled by bicycle will also be included in the improvement authority.

City of Jackson

MLK Corridor Improvement Authority Board Member Diane Washington lives nearby the district. She is ready to see a part of Jackson get improvements.

“Our neighbors have to travel outside the community for basic needs like getting groceries or health care. I’d like to see the authority focus on getting simple things like a grocery store and medical facilities to build up our neighborhood,” Washington said.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

