Free Vaccination site at Potter Park Zoo this Saturday

This Saturday, you can get your whole pack vaccinated! The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a vaccination event called, “Vax Your Pack.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can go to Potter Park Zoo to get their vaccine. Admission will be free when at least one family member gets vaccinated.

For those interested, no appointment is needed. Whether you’re insured or uninsured, the vaccine is free.

Ages 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine.

