Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ingham County, MI

Free Vaccination site at Potter Park Zoo this Saturday

By Yasmeen Ludy
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCQII_0aDs5orS00

This Saturday, you can get your whole pack vaccinated! The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a vaccination event called, “Vax Your Pack.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can go to Potter Park Zoo to get their vaccine. Admission will be free when at least one family member gets vaccinated.

For those interested, no appointment is needed. Whether you’re insured or uninsured, the vaccine is free.

Ages 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ingham County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potter Park Zoo#Vaccination#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines#Twitter Like#Admission#Newsletters#School Closings#Severe Weather#Family Member#Daily Forecasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

With Covid On The Way Out, Michigan County Fairs Are Returning

Last year Covid-19 wiped out the county fair tradition in Michigan, but in 2021 most county fairs in Michigan are expected to return in some form or fashion. Michigan in normal years hosts 86 county fairs. The Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitors says more than 4.5 million people attend county and state fairs yearly.