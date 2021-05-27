Here's Why Joe Biden Got Ice Cream Trending On Twitter

You win some, you lose some. President Joe Biden's questionable quip to a journalist at a Ford testing facility in Dearborn, Michigan, was recently met with well-deserved rotten tomatoes. But the sun was shining in Cleveland, Ohio today, and ice cream shops seem to be more conducive to Biden's sense of humor than pickup trucks. If there's one thing that the president loves more than his aviator glasses, it's probably ice cream. Take it from Time, which once quoted Biden (then the vice president) on the 2016 campaign trail. "My name is Joe Biden, and I love ice cream," he told an audience in Columbus, Ohio. "You all think I'm kidding. I'm not. I eat more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once." You're getting the Ohio connection, right?