Alek Manoah's Mom Cried as He Faced His First Batter in the Big Leagues

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 7 days ago
Alek Manoah's mother cries as he makes his major league debut against the New York Yankees.

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah made his Major League debut on Thursday against the New York Yankees and his mom was on-hand to watch. In a moment as pure as any, she was crying as he faced his first batter in the bigs.

Here's video of the moment, and her reaction when he struck out Rougned Odor for his first career K.

That's a great moment.

Manoah is a 23-year-old righty who entered the season as Toronto's fifth-ranked prospect. He was a first-round pick (No. 11) in the 2019 MLB Draft after a great career at West Virginia.

So far this season at Triple-A Buffalo, Manoah went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 innings. He was more than ready for his call-up and it's awesome that his mom was able to be there.

