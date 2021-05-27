Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Atlantic School District COVID data for the Month of May

kjan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber has released a monthly letter to parents, students, staff and patrons of the District, with regard to COVID-19 information. See the letter below.

www.kjan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Students#Covid 19 Information#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Phoenix, AZallaboutarizonanews.com

Madison School District Combatting COVID-19 Through Pool-Testing Program

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimates that roughly 40% of COVID-19 cases in America are asymptomatic. It is that prevalence of asymptomatic cases that makes fighting the spread of the COVID-19 disease so difficult, especially for school systems here in Arizona where classrooms may be full and space can be limited. That is why one Phoenix school system took the initiative in combatting any potential spread within its district. This novel approach has been pivotal in both getting back to in-person learning safely, as well as helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 to students’ parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.
Columbus, GAMacon Telegraph

These Columbus area school districts will host COVID vaccine clinics for students

Columbus area school districts are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics after the federal government recently changed eligibility requirements. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. The two-dose shots are free of charge for anyone eligible...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan school districts want more clarity as COVID guidelines change

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule Thursday for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal. It was unclear how the broad guidelines would apply to Michigan classrooms. Superintendents from multiple Metro Detroit school districts said the guidance is unclear and need to be clarified. School officials...
Bolton, MAtelegram.com

Nashoba School District copes with ever-changing COVID-19 recommendations

BOLTON - Recommendations are changing quickly as COVID-19 restrictions are eased by the state and the CDC, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and state Department of Public Health, which have all released new guidelines. But, as Assistant Superintendent Todd McGuire told the Nashoba Regional School Committee May 19, not...
Inglewood, CAinglewoodtoday.com

Inglewood Unified School District

Inglewood Unified School District recognizes May as “Mental Health Awareness Month”. This month’s edition focuses on providing you with resources to promote your mental health which is essential to our emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. 1 in 6 U.S. youth between the ages of 6-17 experience a mental health disorder...
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases remain steady

Seven Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. In total, 17 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 11-17, a two case decrease...
Rancho Mirage, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley school districts gear up for summer school following academic year impacted by Covid-19

At Rancho Mirage High School, one student we spoke with says she's fortunate she won't need to take summer classes but knows other who do. "It's been pretty difficult for most kids but I mean summer school is gonna help a lot of us because distance learning is hard for some of us," said 10th The post Coachella Valley school districts gear up for summer school following academic year impacted by Covid-19 appeared first on KESQ.