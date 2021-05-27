Atlantic School District COVID data for the Month of May

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimates that roughly 40% of COVID-19 cases in America are asymptomatic. It is that prevalence of asymptomatic cases that makes fighting the spread of the COVID-19 disease so difficult, especially for school systems here in Arizona where classrooms may be full and space can be limited. That is why one Phoenix school system took the initiative in combatting any potential spread within its district. This novel approach has been pivotal in both getting back to in-person learning safely, as well as helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 to students’ parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.