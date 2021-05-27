Elizabeth Warren Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Pandemic a ‘Chance to Expand Our Idea’ of Infrastructure
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday the Covid-19 pandemic had presented an opportunity to “expand” the meaning of infrastructure. “We were in a crisis before the pandemic hit, it only got worse during the pandemic,” Warren said in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “This is our chance to expand our idea of what infrastructure means. Give women who want to work a real chance in the workplace.www.mediaite.com