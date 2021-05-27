Elizabeth Warren Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Pandemic a ‘Chance to Expand Our Idea’ of Infrastructure

Before the words “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry in the wake of George Floyd’s death, there was Andrew Kearse. Kearse, a Black resident of New York City, died exactly four years ago — May 11, 2017 — from a heart attack in the back of a police cruiser, despite repeatedly pleading to officers for help. Dash camera footage showed the 36-year-old breathing heavily in the back of the car and repeatedly telling officers, “I can’t breathe.” In total, he asked for help 70 times over the course of 17 minutes before falling unconscious. Medical investigators later concluded Kearse would have likely survived if officers more quickly summoned medical assistance.