Elizabeth Warren Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Pandemic a ‘Chance to Expand Our Idea’ of Infrastructure

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday the Covid-19 pandemic had presented an opportunity to “expand” the meaning of infrastructure. “We were in a crisis before the pandemic hit, it only got worse during the pandemic,” Warren said in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “This is our chance to expand our idea of what infrastructure means. Give women who want to work a real chance in the workplace.

Congress & CourtsIJR

Warren Says GOP Infrastructure Counteroffer Is Not ‘Serious’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is swatting down a counterproposal by Republican lawmakers to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Though the president has proposed a $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan, a group of Republicans countered with a $928 billion offer on Thursday. The counteroffer includes, in part, $506 billion toward roads and bridges, $98 billion to public transit, $65 billion to broadband, and $56 billion to airports.
Congress & Courtswgbh.org

Elizabeth Warren Vows To 'Stay In The Fight' For Progressive Policies

In her new book "Persist," Senator Elizabeth Warren examines past experiences with sexual harassment, losing her brother to COVID-19 and her loss in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. In the book, she makes the case for her progressive policy proposals as the way forward for the party and the nation. She joined Jim Braude to discuss.
PoliticsNPR

Not My Job: We Quiz Elizabeth Warren On 'War And Peace'

Elizabeth Warren was a law professor before becoming Massachusetts' first female senator in 2012. That went so well, that she decided to join the 800 other Democrats running for president in 2020, and lasted longer than almost all of them. It's a story she tells in her new book Persist.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Mick Mulvaney and Heidi Heitkamp on whether there's a chance for bipartisan infrastructure deal

The White House says President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) had a constructive meeting Wednesday on infrastructure, but the two sides remain far apart, especially when it comes to how to pay for it. Mick Mulvaney, founder of Exegis Capital and former White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, and Heidi Heitkamp, former U.S. senator of North Dakota and founding board member of The One Country Project, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Elizabeth Warren Sums Up The GOP With ‘Poisonous’ Meal Analogy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) offered a frank assessment of the current GOP on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”. “The Republican Party is eating itself and it is discovering that the meal is poisonous,” Warren said, responding to House Republicans’ purge of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) from GOP leadership for refusing to back ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Time is running out for infrastructure deal, Buttigieg says

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested time is running out for Republicans to reach a deal with the Biden administration on infrastructure spending before Democrats go it alone. “The president keeps saying inaction is not an option. And time is not unlimited here,” Buttigieg said on CNN’s “State of the Union,”...
New York City, NYPosted by
Boston

Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley bring back the Andrew Kearse Act, four years after his death in police custody

Before the words “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry in the wake of George Floyd’s death, there was Andrew Kearse. Kearse, a Black resident of New York City, died exactly four years ago — May 11, 2017 — from a heart attack in the back of a police cruiser, despite repeatedly pleading to officers for help. Dash camera footage showed the 36-year-old breathing heavily in the back of the car and repeatedly telling officers, “I can’t breathe.” In total, he asked for help 70 times over the course of 17 minutes before falling unconscious. Medical investigators later concluded Kearse would have likely survived if officers more quickly summoned medical assistance.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

DCNF Demands Lightfoot Immediately Stops Denying Interview Based On Skin Color

The Daily Caller News Foundation again demanded Thursday that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stop denying one of its reporters an interview due to his race. Judicial Watch filed a motion for an injunction against Lightfoot on behalf of the DCNF and Thomas Catenacci, one of its reporters. Catenacci, who is white, was denied the interview after Lightfoot announced that she would only grant interviews to journalists of color last month.