SEEN THEM? Police Search For 5 People Who Used Counterfeit $100 Bills At 7 PA Grocery Stores

Five suspects police say bought groceries with counterfeit $100 bills at severl central Pennsylvania Giant stores (pictured is the Giant located in the 3300 block of Trindle Road in Camp Hill). Photo Credit: Manheim Twp. PD; Camp Hill PD; Google Maps

Five people who used counterfeit $100 bills to buy groceries at least seven times in central Pennsylvania are being sought by police.

A couple was the first accused of using faking $100 bills to purchase groceries. They allegedly used $300 to make a purchase at the Giant located at 3301 Trindle Road in Camp Hill on May 20, according to area police.

The couple was seen fleeing the store in a Red Toyota Camry with Florida registration.

This same couple also passed counterfeit bills at the Giant in Hampden, Silver Spring and Lower Paxton Townships, say police.

The second reported suspects are also a couple who used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Giant located at 1605 Lititz Pike on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. They purchased $7.61 worth of groceries. The counterfeit bill was not discovered until after the pair left the store.

The most recent use of counterfeit $100 bills was again in Camp Hill at Giant on Trindle Road. A man gave the cashier $700 in counterfeit bills. The man fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration.

The same man allegedly used counterfeit bills at the Giant in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County previously.

What was purchased and for how much has not been released. The dates and times of the Hampden, Silver Spring and Lower Paxton Townships thefts have not been made public.

Anyone knowing the identity of either person in the Lancaster incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

Anyone with information about the other cases should contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570.

