Lifeguards are returning to Park Point this summer, starting Memorial Day weekend. It's a partnership between the YMCA and the city of Duluth. Cheryl Potdburg, Risk and Safety Manager for the YMCA, said, "We're trying to be a resource down here. I'm trying to help the guards understand how rip currents work, and about the piping plover, and why people can't have fires, and why they have to have dogs on leashes. We're here to keep everybody safe, and please don't be afraid to approach a lifeguard if you have a question."