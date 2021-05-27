SoftBank’s Line eyes central bank digital currencies in Africa, South America

The rise and fall in the price of Bitcoin based on Elon Musk’s tweets is a reminder that most people view the private digital currency more as an investment than usable money. But there was a time in the United States when private money was a very viable option. Before the Civil War and the printing of the first greenbacks, historian Stephen Mihm writes, hundreds of local banks issued “thousands of different kinds of currency in a bewildering variety of denominations and designs,” which became the “de facto currency of the country.”