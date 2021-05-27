Cancel
SoftBank’s Line eyes central bank digital currencies in Africa, South America

By Ledger Insights
ledgerinsights.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday SoftBank subsidiary Line announced it is partnering with NuriFlex Inc to target a central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform for roll out in Africa and South America. Nuriflex targets utilities such as electricity and telecoms firms with software solutions. The KOSDAQ (Korea) exchange-listed company has a blockchain-based digital payment platform that has a deal with Cameroon’s national health insurance system.

www.ledgerinsights.com
