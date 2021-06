Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lucia Tian, an ACLU staffer, were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Faruqi and Faruqi on behalf of a former ACLU employee who alleges he was terminated for criticizing the organization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05037, Jackson v. American Civil Liberties Union, Inc. et al.