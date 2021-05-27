'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Sofi and Evan Argue in Season Finale Exclusive Clip
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season finale will be available on Disney+ this Friday, and the Don't Bothers have a problem. In an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, the hockey team has a players-only meeting, and Evan (Brady Noon) is seen arguing with Sofi (Swayam Bhatia). Evan doesn't want Sofi to play in the state tournament due to a knee injury. However, Sofi wants to play because if she doesn't; the team will have to forfeit. At the end of the clip, Sofi is seen announcing to the team that she's playing.popculture.com