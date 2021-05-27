Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Sofi and Evan Argue in Season Finale Exclusive Clip

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season finale will be available on Disney+ this Friday, and the Don't Bothers have a problem. In an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, the hockey team has a players-only meeting, and Evan (Brady Noon) is seen arguing with Sofi (Swayam Bhatia). Evan doesn't want Sofi to play in the state tournament due to a knee injury. However, Sofi wants to play because if she doesn't; the team will have to forfeit. At the end of the clip, Sofi is seen announcing to the team that she's playing.

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Evan
Person
Emilio Estevez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mighty Ducks#Go Game#All Star Game#Season Finale#Out For Season#Evan Argue#Entertainment Weekly#Popculture Com#Game Changers#Clip#Underdogs#Hockey#Exclusive#Disney Movie#Today#Collider#Planet#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Points in five of last six

Zegras tallied a goal on three shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. Zegras went top shelf on Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, pulling the Ducks to within 3-2 just over two minutes into the final period. It was the third goal of the season for the 19-year-old rookie, who landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests (two goals, four assists).
NHLFrankfort Times

Low-scoring Ducks contemplate change after another lost year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks' playoff drought has reached three seasons because they were the NHL's worst offensive team for the second time in three years. The Ducks can't score, and so they can't win. That's the root of the worst season in franchise history by points percentage, and the source of Anaheim's longest playoff drought since 2002.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Sent to minors

Zegras was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Sunday, per CapFriendly. With Anaheim's season coming to an end, Zegras will head back to AHL San Diego where he's racked up 21 points in 17 games this season. He scored 13 points in 24 games with the Ducks and will likely start at the NHL level out of the gate next season.
NHLchatsports.com

Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT): Wild win with unlikely overtime hero

Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild Dean Evason has been validated. Say nothing more. See no “on the ice for Wednesday’s overtime loss,” hear no “19 games without a point while centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello,” speak no Victor Rask slander. Not tonight, as he netted the overtime winner which propelled our Minnesota Wild past the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Season Recap: Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks’ back-to-back overtime losses this past weekend marked the end to a disastrous season for the team. The Ducks finished with a 17-30-9 record, which put them last in the West Division and second last in the league overall. It marks the third season in a row in which Anaheim failed to reach the playoffs.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Draft Lottery 2021: Date, Odds and Latest Regular-Season Standings

Even though the Stanley Cup Playoffs have already started, the 2020-21 NHL regular season isn't complete. The Vancouver Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year caused a bunch of postponements, so they still have three games to play against the Calgary Flames. Although those matchups won't have any impact on...
NHLYardbarker

Ducks Prospects: Gulls, Tracey & Moore

We’re back with another Anaheim Ducks prospect update. The San Diego Gulls’ regular season came to an end with a three-game set against the Colorado Eagles and they’ll now prepare for the Pacific Division Playoffs. Ian Moore and the Chicago Steel evened their Clark Cup Finals series at one game apiece. Brayden Tracey and the Victoria Royals’ season came to an end as he finished with one goal and one assist. This will be one of the last prospect update of the season with only the Gulls and Moore having games remaining. Welcome back to our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the NHL Entry Draft.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Weekly Recap: Ducks Edition (May 9)

The Anaheim Ducks saw their season come to a close after playing four games this week. Here’s a recap of news and notes from the week. The Ducks won one of four games this week, splitting a series with the St. Louis Blues, before dropping back-to-back games to the Minnesota Wild, both by a score of 4-3 in overtime. The Ducks finish the year at the bottom of the West Division, with a record of 17-30-9.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Series Against the Wild

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2020-21 season came a close – perhaps mercifully – but not without some last-minute excitement. Their opponents, the Minnesota Wild, have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but the Ducks weren’t going to simply lay on their backs to finish out the season. Defensive Deficiencies. There...
NHLNHL

Wild fans applaud retiring goalie Miller in last game

With family in attendance, veteran of 18 NHL seasons gets emotional sendoff. Minnesota Wild fans showed their appreciation to Ryan Miller during his final game, honoring the net minder for his years of play in the NHL. 00:29 •. Minnesota Wild fans gave retiring Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller a...
Hockeysolzyatthemovies.com

The Mighty Ducks are BACK!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers delivered on bringing the nostalgia in putting together a group of hockey-playing misfits. The following contains spoilers for the first season finale. I’ve been writing about the Ducks quite a bit over the past season. This is a series that has brought so much nostalgia....
TV & VideosCollider

'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Producer Steve Brill on the Show's Future and How He Got Emilio Estevez to Return

Nearly 30 years after the first film premiered, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is back in the Disney+ streaming series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, as 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) fails to make the cut to join the now ultra-competitive powerhouse Mighty Ducks junior hockey team. Finding his way to the dilapidated Ice Palace rink with his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) and his own team of misfits, Evan is just hoping to remember his love of the game in the win-at-all-costs environment of youth sports.
SportsSports Illustrated

2 Girls and a Game: 2021 Season Finale

In the 30th episode of season six, Lori and Mary are joined by superstar guest host Daryell Nowlan to recap the World Mixed Doubles Championship and, then, the entire wacky 2020-21 pandemic curling season. Thanks for listening and stay safe!. -------------------- Find the podcast on your favorite platform here.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Kenan Thompson Will Return for The Mighty Ducks Season 2 If It Happens

Kenan Thompson will return for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers if the series gets a second season on Disney+. Serving as a sequel to the original movie trilogy from the 1990s, Game Changers stars Emilio Estevez reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay. Recently wrapping its first season on Disney+, the show also featured some of the original Ducks coming back for special appearances, though there were many key characters that didn't make it.
Chicago, ILWHAS 11

'Chicago P.D.' Boss Teases 'Shocking Ending' to Season 8 Finale (Exclusive)

Chicago P.D. closes out its eighth season on Wednesday with Intelligence gearing up to save one of their own. With Burgess in grave danger and the unit caught in a moral and ethical bind -- the question of how far is too far to rescue a fellow comrade at the forefront of their minds. Whatever happens, the events of the finale will have huge reverberations throughout season 9.
Wheeling, WVYour Radio Place

Win tickets to the FINAL Wheeling Nailers game of the season

Here’s your chance to win tickets to the last Wheeling Nailers game of the 2020/2021 season. The Nailers play the Indy Fuel on Saturday, June 5 at WesBanco Arena and you could win tickets to the game. Simply fill out the form below. Contest ends at midnight Monday, May 31 and winners will be drawn and announced on Tuesday, June 1. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be discarded.