'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Sofi and Evan Argue in Season Finale Exclusive Clip

We’re back with another Anaheim Ducks prospect update. The San Diego Gulls’ regular season came to an end with a three-game set against the Colorado Eagles and they’ll now prepare for the Pacific Division Playoffs. Ian Moore and the Chicago Steel evened their Clark Cup Finals series at one game apiece. Brayden Tracey and the Victoria Royals’ season came to an end as he finished with one goal and one assist. This will be one of the last prospect update of the season with only the Gulls and Moore having games remaining. Welcome back to our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the NHL Entry Draft.