A Gears of War 3 version built for the PS3 has finally made its way online, over a year after it originally surfaced. Just below, a hacker who goes by the name of PixelButts announced earlier this week that they had uploaded the unreleased version of Gears of War 3 that was constructed specifically for the PS3. It goes without saying that this version of Gears of War 3 was never made publicly available back when it originally debuted as an Xbox 360 exclusive game.