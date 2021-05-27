newsbreak-logo
World’s End Club Switch Review – Go-Getters Club No Matter What

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you tell me a game from the minds of Japanese developers Kotaro Uchikoshi, Takumi Nakazawa, and had Kazutaka Kodaka is coming, I’m sure no one will know what to expect. World’s End Club houses a brilliant story of friendship in a post-apocalyptic setting. What starts as something so familiar turns into a grand adventure to save those close to you and challenge fate. Sadly, this is delivered at the expense of some rough moments of gameplay.

