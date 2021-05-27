Report: Governor Considering Candidates for Comp Court Vacancy

RICHMOND, Va. –Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.is the deadline for candidates to file forms that are required under Title 24.2 of the State Code of Virginia in order to qualify to have their names printed on the ballot. Candidates nominated by a non-primary method must file the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications(§ 24.2-501) and the Statement of Economic Interests (§ 24.2-502). Independent candidates must also file Petitions of Qualified Voters (SBE-506-521) and Declaration of Candidacy (SBE-505/520) by the same deadline. Under § 24.2-504of the Code of Virginia, these requirements must be met in order for a candidate’s name to be printed on the ballot for the November 2021 General Election. The Code of Virginia authorizes the Virginia State Board of Elections to grant an extension of the deadline for filing either the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications or Statement of Economic Interests or both (§ 24.2-503). At a meeting of the State Board today, Chairman Robert Brink reiterated the board's stance on granting extensions."In the past, due to the failure of multiple candidates to comply with the law’s requirements, the State Board has granted such extensions," he said. "However, as I have made clear earlier this year, there is no assurance the Board will grant an extension of the deadline in the future."A candidate who has any questions about filing these forms should consult the Candidate Bulletins on the Virginia Department of Elections website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/candidatepac-info/candidate-bulletins. Voters with questions about elections may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department atinfo@elections.virginia.gov, or visit our website at vote.virginia.gov.