Report: Governor Considering Candidates for Comp Court Vacancy

By Contact a Reporter
workcompcentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will review five candidates for appointment to a lifetime seat on the Workers’ Compensation Court, the Providence Journal reports. The state’s Judicial Nominating Commission last week sent the governor a list of potential appointees following a public hearing and interviews. The five candidates are Providence...

www.workcompcentral.com
State
Rhode Island State
