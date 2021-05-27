Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rush Limbaugh’s Premiere Networks Radio Slot to Be Filled by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton

By Lindsey Ellefson
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The late Rush Limbaugh’s slot at Premiere Networks has been filled by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, the company announced Thursday. “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” launches June 21 and will also be available on the iHeartRadio Podcast Network platform. After the Wall Street Journal reported that the...

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Rush Limbaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Radio#Radio Stations#The Wall Street Journal#American#E T#Fox News#Westwood One#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Businessinsideradio.com

Fox Corp. Buys Clay Travis’ Sports-Focused Outkick Media.

Fox Corp. is acquiring Clay Travis’ Outkick Media, including its fledging Outkick Podcast Network. Fox will operate the digital media platform as an independent brand and leverage its content across the company’s existing platforms. Outkick founder Clay Travis, who hosts the Fox Sports Radio show and podcast “Outkick the Coverage,” will remain with Outkick as President.
Entertainmentthunderboltradio.com

Premiere names Rush Limbaugh replacements

Two new voices are coming to WCMT in June. Premiere Networks has named Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to take over the 11am-2pm slot previously occupied by Rush Limbaugh. An announcement Thursday says the show is expected to launch June 21, branded as “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis Takes a Look Back at His Best FSR Moments, Then Signs Off

Today is a bittersweet day, as Clay Travis is signing off of FOX Sports Radio. Clay's next journey will be the amazing opportunity of taking over for the legend, Rush Limbaugh. To celebrate their fearless leader's last day, Danny G. was able to dig in the crates and find some of the greatest moments during Clay's time with FSR. There were some memorable moments to say the least!
TV & VideosRadio Ink

Premiere Announces New Hosts For Rush Slot

At 3PM today Premiere Networks will officially announce that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over the three hour time slot previously held by Rush Limbaugh (12p-3P eastern). Both are conservative talkers. Rush passed away in February after a year long battle with cancer. The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show begins airing June 21st. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the story.
Celebritiesalaturkanews.com

Tucker makes big announcement about Rush Limbaugh’s successors

Radio host Clay Travis reacts to the announcement and discusses how masks have become a 'security blanket' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
EntertainmentRadio Business Report

With Premiere’s Post-Rush News, Another New Offering Emerges

On February 17, the world lost Rush Limbaugh. It took more than three months for iHeartMedia-owned Premiere Networks to announce the eventual successor offering to The Rush Limbaugh Show, and that won’t arrive for more than three weeks. For some non-iHeartRadio affiliates, including those owned by Cox Media Group, sticking...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Clay Travis News

Following the death of Rush Limbaugh earlier this year, his showrunners have been looking for a permanent replacement. Today it was revealed that Clay Travis will be one of those replacements. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Travis and conservative radio host Buck Sexton will be taking over...
CelebritiesInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Who is replacing Rush Limbaugh on the radio? Maybe one of these hosts

Who’s replacing Rush Limbaugh following his death from cancer earlier this year? It all depends on who you ask. Keeping in mind that no one can really “replace” the popular host, there are two major attempts developing right now to grab the large, fiercely loyal audience that Limbaugh cultivated over his decades on the air. The field is effectively wide-open. But without Limbaugh himself at the microphone, his former timeslot on stations throughout the country is not guaranteed to garner the ratings he once commanded.
Rush Limbaughkscj.com

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

Beginning Monday, June 21, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a new three-hour talk radio program, will be available Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Airing in the timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades, Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Travis – an entrepreneur, host of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis” and founder of the wildly popular sports, pop culture and politics based media company Outkick; and Sexton – host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show,” political commentator, and former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, and will help guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.
TV ShowsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

New show inspired by Rush coming to KTRH

Beginning Mon., June 21, the new "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," will fill the time slot currently held by "The Rush Limbaugh Show" on NewsRadio 740 KTRH. The three-hour talk show will be heard 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Travis and Sexton will carry on a new form...
EntertainmentPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Rush Limbaugh’s Replacement Has Been Announced

When the iconic radio talk host Rush Limbaugh passed away the big question was, who is going to replace him? Many names were kicked around. Up until now, the Rush Limbaugh Show has been a host bringing up current issues then replaying what Rush has said about these issues in the past. This left people wondering what was going to happen to the time slot.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

Who’s Succeeding Rush? Premiere Has Its Decision

It was offered as an exclusive to The Wall Street Journal early Thursday (5/27). And, iHeartMedia-owned Premiere Networks confirmed all of the information in the story as true — ahead of an official announcement scheduled for release at 3pm Eastern. That’s now happened, allowing all who cover the media industry...
Muskingum County, OHWHIZ

Rush Limbaugh Show to no longer air on WHIZ Radio

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Starting Monday, WHIZ will no longer be airing The Rush Limbaugh Show on its AM 1240 radio station. Rush Limbaugh was a radio personality and conservative political commentator. He passed away in February and since, his show has featured guest hosts. WHIZ’s contract with Premiere Networks ends tomorrow, which carries the Rush Limbaugh show. The company decided not to renew.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Dana Loesch to replace Rush Limbaugh show in key markets

Conservative talk show host Dana Loesch is set to replace the late Rush Limbaugh’s show in a multiplatform deal with Audacy and Radio America. Her show will be broadcasted in 11 markets including Kansas City, Las Vegas, Richmond, Wichita, Gainesville, Greenville-Spartanburg, Philadelphia, Austin, Buffalo, St. Louis and Hartford, according to a press release from the companies.
Musicthefocus.news

Meet Clay Travis’s wife Lara, and their three kids and two cats

Along with Buck Sexton, Clay Travis is due to take over the late Rush Limbaugh’s midday (ET) radio slot. Who is Rush Limbaugh’s replacement, Clay Travis, and who is his wife Lara Travis?. Meet Rush Limbaugh’s replacements, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. American conservative political commentator, journalist and media personality...
EntertainmentThe Sun US

Who is Clay Travis?

CONSERVATIVE late radio host Rush Limbaugh will have his slot taken over by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. The duo will begin their show on June 21, airing from 12pm to 3pm daily. Who is Clay Travis?. Clay Travis, 42, is an American sports journalist and founder of OutKick media.