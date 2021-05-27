Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Airport still seeking service to Florida

By BORYS KRAWCZENIUK STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local airport will aggressively pursue new flights, including service to Florida, as airlines recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, its director promised Thursday. During a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting, Executive Director Carl Beardsley Jr. responded to a question about expanding service from Cameron Snipes of Binghamton, New York. Snipes asked specifically about attracting Breeze Airlines, a new, low-cost carrier that completed its first flight Thursday — one between Tampa, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Connecticut State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Airlines#Delta Air Lines#International Airports#Breeze Airlines#American#Board#Florida Service#Airport Officials#Back Service#Airline#Larger Airports#Carriers#Norfolk#Charleston#Huntsville#Binghamton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...