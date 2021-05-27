Airport still seeking service to Florida
The local airport will aggressively pursue new flights, including service to Florida, as airlines recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, its director promised Thursday. During a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport board meeting, Executive Director Carl Beardsley Jr. responded to a question about expanding service from Cameron Snipes of Binghamton, New York. Snipes asked specifically about attracting Breeze Airlines, a new, low-cost carrier that completed its first flight Thursday — one between Tampa, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina.www.thetimes-tribune.com