Street Crimes Unit Arrests Juvenile with Loaded Handgun
On March 30, 2021, members of the Frederick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on a residence within the City of Frederick to locate a subject wanted for a felony assault. At approximately 10:59 p.m., officers observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the residence. As officers attempted to follow the vehicle to ascertain if the wanted person was driving, the vehicle began travelling recklessly, reaching speeds of over 100 mph on US Route 15 South.