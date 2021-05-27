Street Crimes Unit Arrests Juvenile with Loaded Handgun

The Frederick Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing male, Eric Robin Reyes, 26. Mr. Reyes is from Frederick, Maryland, and has been missing since May 12, 2021. Loved ones have reported that his last known location(s) as the Frederick, Frederick County area and the Urbana Park and Ride. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Det. Sharpe at 240-549-4522, email CJSharp@frederickmdpolice.org, or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.