Ferran Torres Reveals Meaning Behind 'Refuse to Sink' Tattoo and the Importance of Pep Guardiola in Development

The Spaniard has settled in extremely well at his new club despite the various difficulties he has had to face during his transition from Valencia.

After contracting Coronavirus two times in the last year, the youngster has found it difficult to settle in a completely new atmosphere at such a young age. However, these teething troubles have not stopped Torres from having a successful first season in Manchester.

Speaking to UEFA’s Official Website ahead of Manchester City’s first-ever Champions League Final, Torres has revealed the reason behind his strong mentality which has helped him get through a challenging first season at the Etihad.

The winger has a ‘refuse to sink’ tattoo which serves as a source of inspiration for him, elaborating on the story behind his tattoo, Torres said, “It’s a tattoo that I got with my sister and my cousin, and it means just that; that I refuse to sink whatever the circumstances are and what may happen. You have to step up and turn the situation around, and I think it’s a phrase that means a lot to the three of us.”

“That’s the mentality players should have, to try and be the best that they can be, and even become the absolute best. That’s what I work towards every day both on and off the pitch, with my diet, what I drink, gym work. It’s not only important to try and be the best [player] but it’s also about prolonging your career.”

The 21-year-old has been used by manager Pep Guardiola in a variety of roles across the front three positions this season, and Torres, who was earlier used to playing only on the right side of the attack, has adapted to his new roles brilliantly.

Starting as Manchester City’s number nine in a few games this season, Torres displayed his killer goal-scoring instinct as he managed to produce 15 direct-goal involvements in just his first season under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.

Heaping praise on his fellow countryman and manager, who was a big factor in Ferran’s decision to move to Manchester, the Spaniard said, “If you want to be the best, you have to work with the best and he is currently the best manager in the world for everything that he has accomplished, and for what he has been doing at City."

"Above all else, for how he involves himself with you, for how he helps you to improve, and for how he tries to help the team. If he needs to stay another half hour so that you get it right, he will. He lives for this and devotes all of his time to football, which I think makes all the difference.”

“I’d say he’s turned me into a completely different player from the one I was before coming here. He’s helped me play in practically every attacking position, whereas in the past I only played on the right-hand side. The more versatile a player is, the more chances he has to play and the better footballer he is. I’m still learning from him every day,” he added.

As Manchester City face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in two days’ time at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal, Ferran Torres was asked if he had any pre-final routine on his mind to go into the game with a positive mindset.

“If I said you have to approach it as if it were just any other game, I’d be lying. As soon as you get up, you know it’s a special day,” the right-footed winger said.

He continued by saying, “But at the end of the day you have to approach it as calmly as possible and stay very focused on the match. You can do your rituals, if you have any, or take a nap if that’s your thing. You do what you’d do any other day.”

When asked if his family and friends back at home in Spain will be watching the game and supporting their local boy, Manchester City’s Goal of the Season award winner went on to say

“Will they be watching the game in the place where I grew up? Foios is a little village, but I think people will be watching it, supporting me and supporting City, because they’re great supporters.”

