My Hero One’s Justice 2 Adds Gentle & La Brava as Final Season Pass Character; Second Season Pass Announced
Bandai Namco released Gentle & La Brava as the newest DLC characters for their anime-fighter My Hero One’s Justice 2. Gentle & La Brava will cap off the game’s first Season Pass, which also features Tetsutetsu, Itsuka Kendo, Mei Hatsume, and Hawks, who are available now. Players can unlock and purchase the characters individually, but it may be cheaper to get them on through the $19.99 Season Pass bundle.noisypixel.net