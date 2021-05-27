Cancel
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Adds Gentle & La Brava as Final Season Pass Character; Second Season Pass Announced

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco released Gentle & La Brava as the newest DLC characters for their anime-fighter My Hero One’s Justice 2. Gentle & La Brava will cap off the game’s first Season Pass, which also features Tetsutetsu, Itsuka Kendo, Mei Hatsume, and Hawks, who are available now. Players can unlock and purchase the characters individually, but it may be cheaper to get them on through the $19.99 Season Pass bundle.

noisypixel.net
