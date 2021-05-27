My Hero One’s Justice 2 Adds Gentle & La Brava as Final Season Pass Character; Second Season Pass Announced

My Hero Academia has revealed the voice actor behind the newest One For All vestige debuting in Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the anime has been in the midst of an arc that seemed inconsequential for the most part during this first half of the season. With the first cour tackling the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, fans have been waiting for the other shoe to drop following the intense string of One For All teases early on in the season. Now that time has come with the newest episode.