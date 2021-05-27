Research news tip sheet: Story ideas from Johns Hopkins Medicine
Media Contact: Waun'Shae Blount, wblount1@jhmi.edu. The loss of smell, a condition known as anosmia, can severely impact a person's quality of life, making it extremely difficult to taste foods, detect airborne hazards in the environment and carry out other functions dependent on the sense. Those with anosmia may experience weight concerns, decreased social interaction, depression and general anxiety. In some cases, loss of smell has been linked to death in older adults. Now, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have studied one of the known causes of anosmia -- long-term exposure to air pollution -- to better understand how it can rob someone of the ability to smell and taste.www.eurekalert.org