Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Research news tip sheet: Story ideas from Johns Hopkins Medicine

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Media Contact: Waun'Shae Blount, wblount1@jhmi.edu. The loss of smell, a condition known as anosmia, can severely impact a person's quality of life, making it extremely difficult to taste foods, detect airborne hazards in the environment and carry out other functions dependent on the sense. Those with anosmia may experience weight concerns, decreased social interaction, depression and general anxiety. In some cases, loss of smell has been linked to death in older adults. Now, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have studied one of the known causes of anosmia -- long-term exposure to air pollution -- to better understand how it can rob someone of the ability to smell and taste.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Internal Medicine#Dea#Addiction Medicine#Clinical Medicine#Clinical Professor#Pediatric Cancer#Air Quality System#Americans#Dea#Eac#European Union#Jhcc#Hopkins#Dependence Medicine#M D#Physicians#Clinicians#Evidence Based Medication#Jama Network Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
EPA
Related
WorldWorld Health Organization

Decades of service of Ukrainian researchers in radiation medicine

The Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986 resulted in an unprecedented release of radioactive material. Making headlines around the world, this tragically cost the lives of many of those who responded to the incident and lived in the surrounding area. In the decades since, there has been a rapid increase in the number of people who have had diseases and disabilities linked to the accident, with health impact reverberating years on.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Health Logic Interactive Receives Letter Of Support From The Chief Of The Division Of Nephrology At Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. (" Health Logic" or the " Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H)(OTCPK: CHYPF), is pleased to announce its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. (" My Health Logic"), has received a letter of support on the Company's chronic kidney disease (CKD) technology from nephrologist Chirag R. Parikh, MD, PhD Director, Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This letter supports the Company's belief that its lab-on-chip device for the early detection of CKD has the potential to address a large and unmet need of patients who have, or are at risk for developing, CKD.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find link(s) to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at https://annals.org/aim/pages/coronavirus-content. Experts offer suggestions for curtailing emerging "black fungus" syndemic in India. Free full text:...
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from Tehran University of Medical Sciences Describe Findings in Health and Medicine (Pattern of Outpatient Health Service Utilization by Older People in Iran)

Health & Medicine Daily -- New research on health and medicine is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Considering the rapid growth of Iran’s elderly population with consequent increase in the costs of health services, it is necessary to be aware of the pattern of outpatient health service utilization, in the elderly for resource allocation and health planning. This study aims to determine the pattern of outpatient service utilization for the elderly in.
Healthchatsports.com

How Does Aesthetic Medicine Differ From Alternative Medicine?

Aesthetic medicine is a wide term for various specialties which specialize in changing physical appearance through the prevention of diseases such as acne, marks, scars, rosacea, cellulite, moles, skin slackening, liver spots, spider veins and excess fat. The discipline has become a major part of healthcare delivery over the past two decades as advances in medical science have helped improve the overall quality of life. It has developed into an important branch of general surgery due to advances in medical imaging and laser technology. Its role in aesthetic medicine is increasing due to the fact that many cosmetic procedures can be performed in the comfort and privacy of a patient’s own home without requiring extensive hospital stays.
Waltham, MAb3cnewswire.com

Scipher Medicine and Leading Medical Researchers in Network and Data Science Compress Time to Identify Covid-19 Treatments from Years to Months

Study demonstrates Scipher Medicine’s ability to analyze patient data to identify novel treatments. Scipher will focus on pharma collaborations in autoimmune diseases. WALTHAM, MA, June 08, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with the most effective therapy, in collaboration with Northeastern University; Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL), today announced they identified novel drug opportunities for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. This approach can be rapidly applied to novel drug discovery for new and emerging viruses.
Cancercshl.edu

Research matters

When SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) spread throughout the world, 2020 immediately became a historic year. The virus recognized no boundaries; neither physical nor political. Our Cold Spring Harbor Asia conference center employees in Suzhou, China, were the first affected by the pandemic, and soon thereafter, in March, we faced COVID-19 in New York. Like people everywhere, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) confronted the same challenges: how to continue our work and our lives while keeping healthy and safe. Beyond this, the Laboratory’s scientists, educators, and administrators felt an extra responsibility to use our knowledge and resources to further scientific understanding of the new virus, but also to continue our important research and educational programs, since diseases like cancer and mental health conditions still need progress. The main challenge was how to balance these challenges while limiting SARS-CoV-2 exposure to our employees and their families.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Gut microbiome composition associated with infant's fear responses

Why do some babies react to perceived danger more than others? According to new research from Michigan State University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, part of the answer may be found in a surprising place: an infant's digestive system. The human digestive system is home to a...
ScienceOverton County News

Study finds genetic clues to COVID-19 disparities

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and colleagues have identified genetic factors that increase the risk for developing pneumonia and its severe, life-threatening consequences. Their findings, published in American Journal of Human Genetics, may aid efforts to identify patients with COVID-19 at greatest risk for pneumonia, and enable earlier interventions...
ScienceEurekAlert

New research in protein sequencing poised to transform medicine

While DNA provides the genetic recipe book for biological form and function, it is the job of the body's proteins to carry out the complex commands dictated by DNA's genetic code. Stuart Lindsay, a researcher at the Biodesign Institute at ASU, has been at the forefront of efforts to improve...
Baltimore, MDwmar2news

University of Maryland Medical System & Johns Hopkins Medicine will require all staff to get vaccinated

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine on Tuesday announced they would be requiring staff to be vaccinated from COVID-19. UMMS says once a vaccine is granted full FDA approval, more than 29,000 current and new employees at all 13 of their facilities throughout the state will be required to get vaccinated, with limited exceptions for medical conditions, religious beliefs, and pregnancy.
HealthNewswise

Class of 2021: 908 Students Graduate From Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recognized the Class of 2021 in a pre-recorded Convocation broadcast yesterday afternoon. The ceremony comes at a moment that highlights the power of public health as well as its challenges, as vaccines developed in record time begin to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the U.S. and other countries. At the same time, the pandemic continues to rage in many regions, including India and Nepal and South America. In addition to a historic reckoning over racism in the past year, the pandemic has called attention to systemic health inequities.
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Johns Hopkins Medicine, the parent of St. Pete’s Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, announced Wednesday that they’ll be requiring nearly all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Baltimore-based health system says the new policy will apply to faculty, staff, temporary staff, students, postdoctoral fellows, house...
Grosse Pointe News

Pointer is longtime chair of internal medicine at St. John

Witnessing the compassion and commitment of a physician who provided care for his mother when he was a young child is what inspired Dr. Louis D. Saravolatz to pursue a career in the medical field. He has been the chairman of internal medicine at Ascension St. John Hospital 25 years,...
Public HealthKPLC TV

COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says

(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount. The agency believes the actual number of infections...