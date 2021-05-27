newsbreak-logo
Superstitious Chelsea will revert back to this season's home kit for the Champions League final against Manchester City amid fears wearing a new strip early is bad luck after two defeats in the 2021-22 shirt

By Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea will stick with this season’s kit for the Champions League final - easing the concerns of superstitious figures at the club. Manchester City and Chelsea will both be wearing their home strips in Saturday’s final in Porto. Though unlike in the FA Cup final and Women’s Champions League final,...

