Building a Postcolonial Knowledge Commons

Organizational behavior analyzes what people do in the workplace, and human beings - with their strengths and their weaknesses, their aspirations and their fears, their commonalities and specificities – as well as the factors that determine their behavior, will not change fundamentally in the very short term. Therefore, the domain of organizational behavior teaching is probably less affected by exogenous shocks of the COVID-19 type than other disciplines like corporate strategy or service operations management. While the core topics of the discipline, i.e., what makes people productive and satisfied at work, will remain relevant for the hospitality industry, their coverage may have to be reduced to make room for new topics addressing specific challenges of the “new hospitality reality”. The shift in emphasis in the curriculum will have to reflect two key challenges that are present in the current hospitality business environment: 1) increased environmental, organizational and individual uncertainty and 2) challenges to the productivity and well-being of hospitality employees due to a “virtualization” of the workplace that may well extend after the crisis abates.