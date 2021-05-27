Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Building a Postcolonial Knowledge Commons

By Greg Eow
publicbooks.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s next for the digital humanities? And how might they be part of changing our collective futures? As universities across the country reach the end of this unprecedented year, Public Books and Digital Humanities at MIT present a four-part series examining the role of the digital in the life of scholars and societies. In this moment of global reckoning around issues of virological, ecological, historical, and moral concern, some of the field’s top thinkers here ask how digital media and methods continue to challenge, harm, sustain, and liberate—and they show how investigations into the relationship between the digital and the human have only just begun.

www.publicbooks.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Knowledge#Public Knowledge#Cultural Values#Cultural Change#Culture#Mit#Crl#Knowledge Technologies#Knowledge Management#Digital Frameworks#Scholarly Production#Colonialism#Disciplines#Modernity#Academic Publishing#Narratives#Scholars#Technological Change#Cultural Heritage#Radical Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesh-net.org

History of Knowledge Seminar

All are invited to join the next meeting of the History of Knowledge Seminar Series @ Utrecht University organized by Lukas M. Verburgt (UU) and Elske de Waal (UU). Christine von Oertzen (MPIWG, Berlin) and Sebastian Felten (University of Vienna) "Bureaucracy as Knowledge" Date: Thursday 10 June 2021. Time: 15:30-17:00...
Books & LiteratureBerfrois

In the Business of Sharing Knowledge

When brick-and-mortar publishers and bookstores close, today as in the past, the unsold stock sometimes ends up in an indecorous heap. It’s one thing to know that about one-third of the books published in Europe before 1700 survive only in a single copy; it’s quite another thing to confront waterlogged books languishing on the sidewalk. Without the public funding or institutional backing enjoyed by many libraries, bookstores these days tend to have a hard time making ends meet, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified these pressures. Should a bookstore have to close, we lament the disappearance of its social and intellectual ecosystem, even more than the loss of the books themselves.
Indonesiaeurozine.com

Postcolonial practices - tune in to the debate today

How to relate to a colonial past that has influenced today’s cultural institutions, universities and archives? What strategies do present-day researchers and artists employ to both acknowledge detrimental histories and ‘unlearn’ them? In Dutch and Norwegian society today, academic and artistic researchers, as well as artists, are trying to relate to the vestiges of their nations’ colonial pasts. Cultural theorist Ariella Azoulay encourages ‘companionship’ as a means to acknowledge and unlearn past oppression and its present-day repercussions. What could a practice of companionship mean for postcolonial Dutch-Indonesian and Norwegian-Sápmi relations?
Religiontheedadvocate.org

Three Myths About Acquiring Knowledge Are Now Exposed

One of the essential objectives of acquiring knowledge is to clarify previously believed myths and misconceptions. As you scroll through the internet or hear from your elders, you might come across numerous myths. But they are just that – ‘myths’ with no evidence. Below are three such myths with an...
Agriculturegoodfruit.com

Map quest for sharing research knowledge

When looking for help to diagnose a plant disease, identify a pest or solve any of the myriad puzzles they’re faced with on a daily basis, researchers who study fruit pests, pathogens and disorders in the field often seek input from their colleagues. But until now, there’s never been a simple way to document those exchanges and preserve that collected knowledge.
Sciencelodivalleynews.com

Knowledge is with and for society

Involving society in science allows to make knowledge production processes more efficient, as well as increasing their relevance and impact. In this way, research and development can be directed towards society’s expectations, priorities, needs and requirements as well as removing all the benefits that result from its qualification and training.
AdvocacyHarvard Medical School

For the Common Good

Thirteen members of the Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Dental Medicine community were honored at the 2021 Dean’s Community Service Awards ceremony on May 13. The awards recognize HMS and HSDM faculty, staff, trainees, and students for exemplifying HMS’s mission of outreach and community service. HMS Dean George...
WorldPhys.org

Bridging the knowledge gap on the evolution of Asian monsoons

As an important part of global atmospheric circulation, the Asian monsoon greatly affects the ecological system and social economy in Asia. However, the evolution and related driving forces of the Asian monsoon before the Miocene are still controversial. A collaborative team led by Prof. Wang Yufei from the Institute of...
EducationPosted by
HackerNoon

Hack Your Way to Knowledge and Growth with a Mentor

“Hey, Ran,” I said. “I’ve decided to quit my job, take all of my savings, and build a company with my co-founder. We’re working on a solution to a major problem. We could change the world with this thing. But there’s a problem.”. Ran looked at me and waited for...
Scienceboothbayregister.com

UMaine researchers: Culture drives human evolution more than genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a “special evolutionary transition” in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
Entertainmentedge.org

All Conversations

The Architecture of Motivation EdgeMaster Class 2011. The Evolution of Cooperation Edge Master Class 2011. THE MARVELS AND THE FLAWS OF INTUITIVE THINKING: Edge Master Class 2011. The Local-Global Flip, or, "The Lanier Effect" THE BOOK OF REVELATION: PROPHECY AND POLITICS EDGE MASTER CLASS 2011. NEUROSCIENCE AND JUSTICE EDGE MASTER...
Religiondanreiland.com

5 Truths That Define a Strong Vision

Emerging from the panic of 2020 and the life patterns of 2021, we now face substantial complexities in shaping, communicating, and realizing vision. Challenge #1 – We are relearning how current culture views the church. Over the past twenty years or more church has moved from a central institution in...
Economyroutledge.com

Behavioural Economics, Patterns of Behaviour & Terrorism

When decision scientists, especially Herbert A. Simon, were looking for insights into human decision-making and intelligence, they saw the game of chess as a rich source of material. Just one of the things that Simon and others learned was that the ability to remember and recognise patterns is an important determinant of the chess player’s skill. The chess player builds a catalogue of patterns from a combination of deliberate practice, playing experience and the formal study of chess theory. How can decision-makers in other contexts build a catalogue of patterns to aid their decision-making? A part of such a catalogue can be built by drawing on the patterns of human behaviour documented by economists and behavioural economists.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Organizational Behavior: Thriving in a virtual workplace (Steffen Raub)

Organizational behavior analyzes what people do in the workplace, and human beings - with their strengths and their weaknesses, their aspirations and their fears, their commonalities and specificities – as well as the factors that determine their behavior, will not change fundamentally in the very short term. Therefore, the domain of organizational behavior teaching is probably less affected by exogenous shocks of the COVID-19 type than other disciplines like corporate strategy or service operations management. While the core topics of the discipline, i.e., what makes people productive and satisfied at work, will remain relevant for the hospitality industry, their coverage may have to be reduced to make room for new topics addressing specific challenges of the “new hospitality reality”. The shift in emphasis in the curriculum will have to reflect two key challenges that are present in the current hospitality business environment: 1) increased environmental, organizational and individual uncertainty and 2) challenges to the productivity and well-being of hospitality employees due to a “virtualization” of the workplace that may well extend after the crisis abates.
Photographyaestheticamagazine.com

Reflections on the Pandemic

It can feel at times like we’ve seen too much of 2020. During the year in which the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, mainstream media was awash with images of empty cityscapes, exhausted ICU workers and hand-painted rainbows in windows. These images pointed to resilience and hope. But over time they felt cliched, no longer adequate to reflect the nuance and complexity of an unfolding reality. Published by teNeues, Prix Pictet’s book Confinement offers a bold and original visual counterpoint, presenting responses to the pandemic through the eyes of 43 artists.
Books & Literaturebehavioralscientist.org

Behavioral Scientist’s Summer Book List 2021

Remember those summer reading lists in grade school? The ones that teachers would pass out on the last day of school, when everyone thought their work was over. I (Antonia) would pretend to groan like the other students, feigning indignation as the list of titles hit my desk. But really I couldn’t wait to take it to my local bookstore to discover a new book among all the others, peruse back covers, flip through pages, and find my perfect summer read.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

A Deep Dive Into Walter Benjamin

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 1969, when Hannah Arendt edited a pioneering translation of Walter Benjamin’s essays (Walter Benjamin, Illuminations, 1969), Benjamin’s reputation was only beginning to be established. Now, however, he is surely the most famous scholarly writer from the first half of the 20th century, and the subject of a monumental Harvard University publishing project, including a massive volume of the notes for his unfinished Arcades Project.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Knowledge on “Mysterious” Genotype-Phenotype Associations

A new study analyzing the association between an individual’s genetics (genotype) and their observable characteristics resulting from the interaction of genetics and the environment (phenotype), contributes new knowledge to the understanding of human complex traits and diseases. The study titled, "An atlas of alternative polyadenylation quantitative trait loci (3′aQTLs) contributing...
U.K.oyaop.com

Fully funded Newton International Fellowships 2021/2022

Apply for Fully funded Newton International Fellowships 2021/2022. These fellowships are for non-UK scientists who are at an early stage of their research career and wish to conduct research in the UK. Royal Society will no longer run any new grant calls with funding from the Newton Fund, there will...