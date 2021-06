MATTOON — The Lake Land College Agriculture division recently hosted the 50th annual Student Recognition Ceremony to recognize several students with awards and honors. “A milestone like 50 certainly brings a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for our history and tradition of excellence,” Division Chair Agriculture/Agriculture Instructor Ryan Orrick said. “I am appreciative of all the past faculty members and students who have helped craft the Lake Land Agriculture Division into what it is today, and I would like to thank all of our current staff and Agriculture students for representing this great tradition.”