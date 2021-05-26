Cashmere FFA Students continue to shine

Maggie Finch - Star State Farmer - Swine Proficiency Winner!. On Saturday night, May 15, Maggie Finch was selected as the Washington State FFA Star Farmer winning a $1,500 dollar scholarship! She was also selected as the State Proficiency Winner in Swine Production, which awards a $250 scholarship. Her supervised Agricultural Experience Project consisted of producing and selling 178 show pigs of 19 litters since the beginning of her freshman year until 12/31 of her senior year. She has also raised and exhibited 19 market hogs across the state of Washington. In 3.5 years, she has earned and invested almost $21,000 from her swine projects. Maggie has mastered a variety of animal husbandry skills that will serve her well as she pursues a degree in veterinary medicine. Some of these skills include estrus detection, artificial insemination, parturition assistance, vaccination administration and nutrition management. Maggie will be attending Washington State University next fall majoring in Microbiology or Genetics with a minor in Animal Science.