Spring 2021 Letter from the Editors
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only exposed health disparities but has also showcased a variety of economic experiences. On one hand, there is a group of people who actually made financial gains during the pandemic. These people, and often their families, were able to take advantage of job flexibility, salaried positions, and government and private industry programs that gave homeowners, vehicle owners, and small business owners a break on payments, expenses, and deductions.contexts.org