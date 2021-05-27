Salesforce Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat, Guidance Boost

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report was rising Thursday after the the sales-tracking software giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its guidance.

Shares of the San Francisco company were up nearly 5% to $237.

Salesforce posted net income of $469 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $99 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $1.21 a share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings of 88 cents a share.

Revenue rose 23% from a year ago to $5.96 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.89 billion.

Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were $5.54 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

"We had the best first quarter in our company’s history," Marc Benioff, chair & CEO, said in a statement. "We believe our Customer 360 platform is proving to be the most relevant technology for companies accelerating out of the pandemic."

Benioff said the company raised is full year revenue forecast by $250 million to about $26 billion and non-GAAP operating margin to 18%, adding that "we’re on our path to reach $50 billion in revenue in FY26."

Analysts surveyed by FactSet are expecting full-year revenue to total $25.8 billion.

The company also guided for annual earnings of $3.79 to $3.81 a share, compared with the FactSet forecast of $3.44 a share.

For the second quarter, Salesforce called for revenue in a range of $6.22 billion to $6.23 billion compared with estimates of $6.17 billion.

The company forecast second-quarter earnings to range from 91 cents to 92 cents a share, while Wall Street is looking for 87 cents a share.

Last week, Salesforce received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who said he saw the company’s longer-term risk-reward potential as more favorable.

After the upgrade, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Salesforce "is the bellwether for cloud stocks."

In December, Salesforce said it was buying Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report for cash and stock in a deal valued at $27.7 billion.

"It's the cheapest stock in the group and I'd buy it," he said.

On Tuesday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said he expects the company to unlock value from Slack over time and finds the risk/reward favorable at current share levels. Thill has buy rating on the shares with a $300 price target.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CMS? Learn more now.