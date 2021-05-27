Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Salesforce Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat, Guidance Boost

By Rob Lenihan
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAqS8_0aDs3vit00

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report was rising Thursday after the the sales-tracking software giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its guidance.

Shares of the San Francisco company were up nearly 5% to $237.

Salesforce posted net income of $469 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $99 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $1.21 a share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings of 88 cents a share.

Revenue rose 23% from a year ago to $5.96 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.89 billion.

Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were $5.54 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

"We had the best first quarter in our company’s history," Marc Benioff, chair & CEO, said in a statement. "We believe our Customer 360 platform is proving to be the most relevant technology for companies accelerating out of the pandemic."

Benioff said the company raised is full year revenue forecast by $250 million to about $26 billion and non-GAAP operating margin to 18%, adding that "we’re on our path to reach $50 billion in revenue in FY26."

Analysts surveyed by FactSet are expecting full-year revenue to total $25.8 billion.

The company also guided for annual earnings of $3.79 to $3.81 a share, compared with the FactSet forecast of $3.44 a share.

For the second quarter, Salesforce called for revenue in a range of $6.22 billion to $6.23 billion compared with estimates of $6.17 billion.

The company forecast second-quarter earnings to range from 91 cents to 92 cents a share, while Wall Street is looking for 87 cents a share.

Last week, Salesforce received an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who said he saw the company’s longer-term risk-reward potential as more favorable.

After the upgrade, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Salesforce "is the bellwether for cloud stocks."

In December, Salesforce said it was buying Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report for cash and stock in a deal valued at $27.7 billion.

"It's the cheapest stock in the group and I'd buy it," he said.

On Tuesday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said he expects the company to unlock value from Slack over time and finds the risk/reward favorable at current share levels. Thill has buy rating on the shares with a $300 price target.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CMS? Learn more now.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
382
Followers
20K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Person
Marc Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slack Technologies#Software#Earnings Estimates#Full Year Earnings#Cash Earnings#Total Revenue#Crm#Factset#Chair Ceo#Fy26#Morgan Stanley#Wall Street#Second Quarter Earnings#Annual Earnings#Full Year Revenue#Non Gaap Operating Margin#Cloud Stocks#Net Income#Company#Buy Rating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

NetApp's (NTAP) Q4 Earnings And Revenues Surpass Estimates

NTAP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The company had anticipated non-GAAP earnings between $1.06 and $1.14 per share. However, the bottom line declined 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $1.555 billion increased...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03) – $0.00 EPS.
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

MongoDB First-Quarter Results Beat Estimates

Database software company MongoDB (MDB) reported better-than-expected quarterly results late Thursday as revenue climbed 40%. MongoDB stock rose in after-hours trading. The company reported an adjusted loss of 25 cents a share on revenue of $181.6 million. Analysts expected MongoDB to report a loss of 36 cents on revenue of $169.8 million. The company expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $180 million to $183 million. Analysts expected $181 million.
Financial Reportsnewcannabisventures.com

First Quarter Earnings Reports Show Strong and Improving American Cannabis Industry Fundamentals

The Public Cannabis Company Revenue & Income Tracker, managed by New Cannabis Ventures, ranks the top revenue producing cannabis stocks that generate industry sales of more than US$12.5 million per quarter (C$15.5 million). This data-driven, fact-based tracker will continually update based on new financial filings so that readers can stay up to date. Companies must file with the SEC or SEDAR and be current to be considered for inclusion. Please note that we have raised the minimum quarterly revenue several times as the industry has scaled up, including from US$10.0 million in November 2020, US$7.5 million in June 2020, US$5.0 million in October 2019 and US$2.5 million in May 2019.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 3 (Reuters) - Strong demand for comfortable pants and sports bras helped Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as extended home stays led to a home-fitness boom. Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.08...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com - Lululemon Athletica reported on Thursday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $1.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $0.9012 on revenue of $1.12B. Lululemon Athletica 's are down 8.8% and is...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million. CLAR has been the topic...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.91 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.39 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.55) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $52.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Splunk (SPLK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

SPLK - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 91 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.4% and widened from 56 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 15.7% year over year to $502.1 million and beat the consensus mark by 1.9%. Quarter in...
Financial Reportssiliconangle.com

DocuSign shares rise on stronger than expected quarterly earnings

Shares in digital document signing tools company DocuSign Inc. rose in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street expectations in its quarterly earnings report. For the quarter ended April 30, DocuSign reported revenue rose 58% from a year ago, to $469.1 million. Subscription revenue rose even more, up 61%, to $451.9 million. The company reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of 44 cents per share, up from 12 cents a year ago and 37 cents in the previous quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.