The secret to those dreamy shallow depth of field shots in Army of the Dead was a 60-year-old Canon lens
Whether you love or hate Zack Snyder’s latest flick, Army of the Dead (which I have now watched since my last post about it), it sure did have some beautiful cinematography. One shot in particular really stands out. It’s the Michael Bay-esque spinning shot around our heroes as they blast away with their weapons while being told the plan for… Ok, if you haven’t seen it, stop reading now, because there will likely be spoilers here.www.diyphotography.net