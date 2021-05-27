The secret to those dreamy shallow depth of field shots in Army of the Dead was a 60-year-old Canon lens

Those that raised their expectations to the ceiling might have been chiding themselves for doing so to be realistic, but those that kept their expectations moderate to low might have found a reason to enjoy this movie while finding the time to laugh at certain points. Let’s put it this way, Zack Snyder’s movies are a LOT better when he’s not using pre-existing material since he does tend to like to go outside of the lines occasionally. This time around it has to be said, there are definitely a few elements that feel as though Snyder saw them and figured they would work for his movie. To his credit a couple of them did, but there were some that really made a person shake their head while trying to figure out what they were watching. The way the movie starts is simply insane since a newlywed couple leaving Vegas crashes into a military convoy as the woman is, well, showing her appreciation for her man.