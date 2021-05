(NEW YORK) — Two detention center deputies were fired Monday as investigators probe the January death of a Black inmate who had mental health issues. Body camera footage of the Jan. 5 incident at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, South Carolina, shows that deputies use a stun gun on Jamal Sutherland and kneeled on his back before he stopped moving. An hour later, the 31-year-old who his family said suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was pronounced dead.