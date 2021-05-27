Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

If Necessary, Gray Could Use Tough-Glove Approach With Stokes

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Eric Stokes comes to the Green Bay Packers with height and speed. That’s good. He also comes with hands. And that’s not always good.

At the University of Georgia, the cornerback was guilty of six pass-interference penalties the past two seasons. Of the 16 cornerbacks selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, that was the second-most.

“It’s not a concern to me,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said of Stokes’ overall handsy play. “I think a lot of times when you look at guys who really don’t know how to press and regulate their speed, they tend to grab.”

If desperate times call for desperate measures, Gray has a hands-on way to teach hands-off coverage.

“I’ve got a couple of things that I’ve done in the past,” Gray said. “I’ve put boxing gloves on guys. Guess what? You can’t grab then, so you have to learn how to cover with your feet. That’s one of the things that I did. If I can get the same thing that I did when I was in Minnesota with Xavier (Rhodes), then the sky’s the limit. That’s the one thing that young guys are going to fight at the beginning because they’re used to grabbing, and I’ve got to create a new habit that, ‘Hey, look, you have to learn to cover with your feet and your hands are extra.’ Once they realize, they become better football players.”

An area scout blamed the penalties on “the lack of confidence in his ball skills” and believed that part of his game could be improved. Of note, there was improvement from a player who’s still relatively new to the position, with four pass-interference calls in 2019 and two in 2020. However, the little pulls and tugs were all over Stokes’ film.

The challenge won’t only be with Stokes. Of all drafted cornerbacks, fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles was guilty of the most pass-interference penalties in 2019 (seven) and overall (10 the last two seasons).

It will be up to Gray to figure out how to eliminate what former NFL and college coach Jim Mora Jr. called “DB panic mode.”

“They feel like they’re about to get beat, so they start to grab and they start to reach and they start to shove,” Mora said before the draft. “You’ve got to drill the moment of truth – ‘here comes the ball’ – until the point where they become very confident in their ability to react the right away.

“I think you coach it out of them in terms of creating the right mind-set. But I think there’s always just a sliver of it in there and at the wrong time it can come back to haunt you. I’ve had that happen before in big games. Really good corners that you saw that flaw and it went away for a while and then it came back. That’s tough to overcome. That’s one of the things that separates the great ones from the good ones at any level and especially at the NFL level.”

Pass Interference the Last Two Seasons

Among 16 corners drafted in first three rounds, courtesy Sports Info Solutions. Total, with 2020 in parentheses.

No. 8 – Jaycee Horn, Carolina: 5 (3).

No. 9 – Patrick Surtain, Denver: 4 (0).

No. 22 – Caleb Farley, Tennessee: 4 (opt out).

No. 26 – Greg Newsome, Cleveland: 7 (3).

No. 29 – Eric Stokes, Georgia: 6 (2).

No. 33 – Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville: 3 (3).

No. 44 – Kelvin Joseph, Dallas: 2 (2). (DNP/transfer 2019)

No. 47 – Asante Samuel, L.A. Chargers: 5 (4).

No. 71 – Aaron Robinson, N.Y. Giants: 5 (2).

No. 74 – Benjamin St-Juste, Washington: 4 (1).

No. 76 – Paulson Adebo, New Orleans: 1 (opt out).

No. 99 – Nashon Wright, Dallas: 3 (2).

No. 100 – Elijah Molden, Tennessee: 1 (0).

No. 101 – Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit: 5 (4).

No. 102 – Ambry Thomas, San Francisco: 1 (opt out).

No. 104 – Brandon Stephens, Baltimore 5 (5).

More Than 40 Stories on the Green Bay Packers’ Rookie Class

Undrafted: The biggest position steal in the league?

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
62
Followers
241
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stephens
Person
Aaron Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Defensive Backs#The University Of Georgia#The Nfl Draft#Pass Interference#Sports Info Solutions#Dnp#L A Chargers#N Y Giants#The Green Bay Packers#Baltimore#Approach#Green Bay#Gloves#Jacksonville#Cleveland#Dallas#Detroit#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLAcme Packing Company

Wednesday Cheese Curds: Eric Stokes’ potential is turning heads

There’s always a polishing period after the NFL Draft. For every pick — even the unabashedly good ones — there comes a time where the media that covers a particular team seems to work to sell the idea of the pick. Before long, every guy taken in the first round (and most of the other rounds, if we’re being entirely honest) seems like a can’t-miss prospect.
Georgia StateTimes-Herald

ERIC STOKES — CB — GEORGIA

Notes: Stokes was a two-year starter, finishing his Bulldogs career with four interceptions while also registering as one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Is there hope for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 NFL Draft wrap-up?

The Green Bay Packers now find themselves in an odd spot with their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not wanting to come back to the team. They have failed him in multiple years in drafting a receiver in the first round. However, it’s hard to say they didn’t do well with DeVante Adams, wide receiver, Aaron Jones, runningback, and Robert Tonyan, tight end later in the draft. But, he seems stuck in his stance, and for what it’s worth it didn’t seem to change their draft board much. They helped out the team in multiple ways, but was it enough?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Five bold predictions for the 2021 draft class

The 2021 NFL Draft is now over for the Green Bay Packers and one of everyone’s favorite past times is speculating on how the draft class will perform. Overall, I feel that the Packers had a strong if somewhat unspectacular draft on paper. While some may not have liked what...
NFLPackers.com

5 things learned at Packers rookie minicamp

GREEN BAY – The Packers' 2021 rookie class was in uniform for the first time Friday, as the team kicked off its rookie minicamp at Clarke Hinkle Field. Here are five things learned from the first of two practice sessions open to the media:. 1. ﻿Eric Stokes﻿ flashes his speed,...
NFLYardbarker

NFC North Draft Recaps: Analyzing How the Bears, Packers, and Lions Did

2020 record: 13-3 CB Eric Stokes, Georgia (Round 1, Pick 29) C Josh Myers, Ohio State (Round 2, Pick 62) WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson (Round 3, Pick 85) G Royce Newman, Ole Miss (Round 4, Pick 142) DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida (Round 5, Pick 173) CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State...
NFLPackers.com

New careers underway for Packers' rookie class

GREEN BAY – A year ago, Matt LaFleur and his Packers coaching staff didn't get to meet their rookie class face-to-face until training camp began. Count LaFleur among those thankful for rookie minicamp being back on the schedule, as Friday's first day of practice on a beautiful mid-May day in Green Bay served as a breath of fresh air for all.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

‘Holy Smokes’: Inside Stokes’ Sprint to NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Eric Stokes’ sprint to the NFL as a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers started almost exactly five years ago. On May 14, 2016, Stokes won Georgia state championships in the 100 and 200 meters as a junior at Eastside High School. The University of Georgia’s defensive coordinator, Mel Tucker, was there.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Green Bay Packers announce signing of rookie CB Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers made another official roster move on Wednesday. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Packers signed their first round pick Eric Stokes. Stokes was a solid piece to the Georgia secondary over his college career and the Packers were on his talent...